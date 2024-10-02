Act 250 Notice Minor Application 4C0331-39 10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 - 6111 

Published October 2, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
Application 4C0331-39 from Burlington International Airport, 1200 Airport Drive, South Burlington, VT 05403 and City of Burlington, 1200 Airport Drive, South Burlington, VT 05403 was received on September 6, 2024 and deemed complete on September 18, 2024. The project is generally described as renovation of an existing hanger building to house the Burlington School District (BSD) Aviation Technical Center. The project includes demolition of the existing interior spaces, construction of new classrooms, new shop spaces for teaching, a new entrance foyer with an exterior canopy, new restrooms, new offices, an expansion to the parking area, and the addition of a bus loading area. The existing airport hangar door and ±12,000 square feet of airplane hangar space will remain. The project is located at 200 DaVinci Drive in South Burlington, Vermont. The application may be viewed on the Natural Resources Board's website (http://nrb.vermont.gov) by clicking "Act 250 Database" and entering the project number "4C0331-39."
No hearing will be held and a permit will be issued unless, on or before October 16, 2024, a party notifies the District 4 Commission in writing of an issue requiring a hearing, or the Commission sets the matter for a hearing on its own motion. Any person as defined in 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1) may request a hearing. Any hearing request must be in writing, must state the criteria or sub-criteria at issue, why a hearing is required, and what additional evidence will be presented at the hearing. Any hearing request by an adjoining property owner or other person eligible for party status under 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1)(E) must include a petition for party status under the Act 250 Rules. To request party status and a hearing, fill out the Party Status Petition Form on the Board's website: https://nrb.vermont.gov/documents/party-status-petitionform, and email it to the District 4 Office at: [email protected]. Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law may not be prepared unless the Commission holds a public hearing.
For more information contact Stephanie H. Monaghan at the address or telephone number below.
Dated this September 24, 2024.
By: Stephanie H. Monaghan
District Coordinator
111 West Street
Essex Junction, VT 05452
802-261-1944
find, follow, fan us: