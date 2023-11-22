Act 250 Notice Minor Application 4C0370-1 10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 - 6111 

Published November 22, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
Application 4C0370-1 from Bradley Jay and Karin C. LaRose, 156 Wortheim Road, Richmond, VT 05477 was received on October 12, 2023 and deemed complete on October 24, 2023. The project is generally described as subdivision of an existing 3.8 acre parcel into two lots. Proposed Lot 1 (1.4± acres) will contain the existing single family residence that is served by onsite wastewater and water supply systems. Proposed Lot 2 (2.4± acres) will be improved by a 3- bedroom single-family residence served by an on-site wastewater and water supply systems and accessed via a shared 484 linear foot gravel drive. The project is located at 156 Wortheim Road in Richmond, Vermont. This application can be viewed online by visiting the Act 250 Database: (https://anrweb.vt.gov/ANR/Act250/Details.aspx?Num=4C0370-1).
No hearing will be held and a permit will be issued unless, on or before December 4, 2023, a party notifies the District 4 Commission in writing of an issue requiring a hearing, or the Commission sets the matter for a hearing on its own motion. Any person as defined in 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1) may request a hearing. Any hearing request must be in writing, must state the criteria or sub-criteria at issue, why a hearing is required, and what additional evidence will be presented at the hearing. Any hearing request by an adjoining property owner or other person eligible for party status under 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1)(E) must include a petition for party status under the Act 250 Rules. To request party status and a hearing, fill out the Party Status Petition Form on the Board's website: https://nrb.vermont.gov/documents/party-statuspetition-form, and email it to the District 4 Office at: [email protected]. Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law may not be prepared unless the Commission holds a public hearing.
For more information contact Stephanie H. Monaghan at the address or telephone number below.
Dated this November 14, 2023.
By: Stephanie H. Monaghan
District Coordinator
111 West Street
Essex Junction, VT 05452
802-261-1944
[email protected]
