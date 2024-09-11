Act 250 Notice Minor Application 4C0388A-11H-8 10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 - 6111 

Published September 11, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
Application 4C0388A-11H-8 from Vermont State University - Williston, P.O. Box 7, Montpelier, VT 05601 and Vermont State Colleges, P.O. Box 7, Montpelier, VT 05601 was received on September 3, 2024 and deemed complete on September 5, 2024. The project is generally described as construction of a new gravel wetland on the west side of Blair Park Lots 12 and 13 as well as two new underground storage and filter stormwater treatment systems along the far west and east sides of Lawrence Place as part of the Green Schools Initiative. The project is located at 211 Lawrence Place in Williston, Vermont. The application may be viewed on the Natural Resources Board's website (http://nrb.vermont.gov) by clicking "Act 250 Database" and entering the project number "4C0388A-11H-8."
No hearing will be held and a permit will be issued unless, on or before September 30, 2024, a party notifies the District 4 Commission in writing of an issue requiring a hearing, or the Commission sets the matter for a hearing on its own motion. Any person as defined in 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1) may request a hearing. Any hearing request must be in writing, must state the criteria or sub-criteria at issue, why a hearing is required, and what additional evidence will be presented at the hearing. Any hearing request by an adjoining property owner or other person eligible for party status under 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1)(E) must include a petition for party status under the Act 250 Rules. To request party status and a hearing, fill out the Party Status Petition Form on the Board's website: https://nrb.vermont.gov/documents/party-statuspetition-form, and email it to the District 4 Office at: [email protected]. Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law may not be prepared unless the Commission holds a public hearing.
For more information contact Stephanie H. Monaghan at the address or telephone number below.
Dated this September 9, 2024.
By: Stephanie H. Monaghan
District Coordinator
111 West Street
Essex Junction, VT 05452
802-261-1944
[email protected]
