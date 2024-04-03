ACT 250 NOTICE MINOR APPLICATION 4C0400-23 10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 - 6111 

Published April 3, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
Application 4C0400-23 from Chittenden Solid Waste District 19 Gregory Drive, Suite 204, South Burlington, VT 05403 was received on March 15, 2024 and deemed complete on March 27, 2024.
The project specifically authorizes the Chittenden Solid Waste District to construct a new Material Recycling Facility (MRF) on Redmond Road in Williston Vermont. The project will include the demolition of existing buildings and removal of existing infrastructure on the project tract, as well as the construction of a large industrial building, paved parking/vehicle maneuvering space, and a long access road with scale. The project is located at 432-694 Redmond Road in Williston, Vermont. This application can be viewed online by visiting the Act 250 Database: (https://anrweb.vt.gov/ANR/Act250/Details.aspx?Num=4C0400-23).
No hearing will be held and a permit will be issued unless, on or before April 17, 2024, a party
notifies the District 4 Commission in writing of an issue requiring a hearing, or the Commission sets the matter for a hearing on its own motion. Any person as defined in 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1) may request a hearing. Any hearing request must be in writing, must state the criteria or subcriteria at issue, why a hearing is required, and what additional evidence will be presented at the hearing. Any hearing request by an adjoining property owner or other person eligible for party status under 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1)(E) must include a petition for party status under the Act 250 Rules. To request party status and a hearing, fill out the Party Status Petition Form on the Board's website: https://nrb.vermont.gov/documents/party-status-petition-form, and email it to the District 4 Office at: [email protected]. Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law may not be prepared unless the Commission holds a public hearing.
For more information contact Kaitlin Hayes at the address or telephone number below.
Dated this March 27, 2024.
By: /s/ Kaitlin Hayes
Kaitlin Hayes
District Coordinator
111 West Street
Essex Junction, VT 05452
(802) 622-4084
[email protected]
