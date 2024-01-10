Act 250 Notice Minor Application 4C0419-510 V.S.A. §§ 6001 - 6111 

Published January 10, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
Application 4C0419-5 from Burlington School District 150 Colchester Ave, Burlington, VT 05401 and The Trustees Of The Diocese Of Vermont, Inc., 5 Rock Point Rd, Burlington, VT 05408 was received on November 21, 2023, and deemed complete on January 3, 2024. The project is generally described as the conversion of the over-night capabilities at Rock Point Conference Center (Primarily at the Van Dyck building) into a day school to create class rooms for a student population of 80 with 24 full and part-time teacher/staff personnel. This will be an increase of about 15 students from the current day program working out of this space. The proposed work will include the construction of a single story 1,850 SF footprint addition on the south side of the conference center building and a two story 960 SF footprint addition which will connect both the 1st and 2nd stories of the conference center building with the Van Dyck building so as to provide ADA access to all levels of these structures.
The project is located at 20 Rock Point Road in Burlington, Vermont. This application can be
viewed online by visiting the Act 250 Database:
(https://anrweb.vt.gov/ANR/Act250/Details.aspx?Num=4C0419-5).
No hearing will be held, and a permit will be issued unless, on or before January 25, 2024, a party notifies the District 4 Commission in writing of an issue requiring a hearing, or the Commission sets the matter for a hearing on its own motion. Any person as defined in 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1) may request a hearing. Any hearing request must be in writing, must state the criteria or sub-criteria at issue, why a hearing is required, and what additional evidence will be presented at the hearing. Any hearing request by an adjoining property owner or other person eligible for party status under 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1)(E) must include a petition for party status under the Act 250 Rules. To request party status and a hearing, fill out the Party Status Petition Form on the Board's website: https://nrb.vermont.gov/documents/party-statuspetition-form, and email it to the District 4 Office at: [email protected]. Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law may not be prepared unless the Commission holds a public hearing.
For more information contact Kaitlin Hayes at the address or telephone number below.
Dated this January 4, 2024.
By: /s/ Kaitlin Hayes
Kaitlin Hayes
District Coordinator
111 West Street
Essex Junction, VT 05452
(802) 622-4084
find, follow, fan us: