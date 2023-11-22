Act 250 Notice Minor Application 4C0436-26M-1 10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 – 6111 

Published November 22, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
Application 4C0436-26M-1 from Automotive Services International, Inc. (d/b/a the 4x4 Center) and BV Timber LLC, 63 Ethan Allen Drive, South Burlington, VT 05403, was received on October 3, 2023 and deemed complete on November 14, 2023. The project is generally described as the extension of the construction completion date for the project authorized in Land Use Permit Amendment 4C0436-26L and relocation of the previously approved vehicle wash bay. The project is located off the Bolton Valley Access Road in Bolton, Vermont. This application can be viewed online by visiting the Act 250 Database: (https://anrweb.vt.gov/ANR/Act250/Details.aspx?Num=4C0436-26M-1).
No hearing will be held and a permit will be issued unless, on or before December 5, 2023, a party notifies the District 4 Commission in writing of an issue requiring a hearing, or the Commission sets the matter for a hearing on its own motion. Any person as defined in 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1) may request a hearing. Any hearing request must be in writing, must state the criteria or sub-criteria at issue, why a hearing is required, and what additional evidence will be presented at the hearing. Any hearing request by an adjoining property owner or other person eligible for party status under 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1)(E) must include a petition for party status under the Act 250 Rules. To request party status and a hearing, fill out the Party Status Petition Form on the Board's website: https://nrb.vermont.gov/documents/party-statuspetition-form, and email it to the District 4 Office at: [email protected]. Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law may not be prepared unless the Commission holds a public hearing.
For more information contact Kevin Anderson at the address or telephone number below.
Dated this November 15, 2023.
By: /s/ Kevin Anderson
Kevin Anderson
District Coordinator
Natural Resources Board
10 Baldwin Street
Montpelier, VT 05633
802-522-6074
[email protected]
