Act 250 Notice Minor Application 4C0545-5 10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 – 6111 

Published September 4, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
Application 4C0545-5 from Williston Woods Cooperative Housing Corporation, 126 Williston Woods Road, Williston, VT 05495 was received on August 20, 2024 and deemed complete on August 28, 2024. The project specifically authorizes the construction of stormwater treatment improvements to bring the site into compliance under the State's new 3-acre regulations. This includes construction of underground infiltration chambers and two gravel wetlands. The project is located at Williston Woods Road, Stone Hill Road, Trillium Road, Gullybrook Road, Sugarbush Road, Meadow Bend Road in Williston, Vermont. The application may be viewed on the Natural Resources Board's website (http://nrb.vermont.gov) by clicking "Act 250 Database" and entering the project number "4C0545-5."
No hearing will be held and a permit will be issued unless, on or before September 18, 2024, a party notifies the District 4 Commission in writing of an issue requiring a hearing, or the Commission sets the matter for a hearing on its own motion. Any person as defined in 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1) may request a hearing. Any hearing request must be in writing, must state the criteria or sub-criteria at issue, why a hearing is required, and what additional evidence will be presented at the hearing. Any hearing request by an adjoining property owner or other person eligible for party status under 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1)(E) must include a petition for party status under the Act 250 Rules. To request party status and a hearing, fill out the Party Status Petition Form on the Board's website: https://nrb.vermont.gov/documents/party-status-petition-form, and email it to the District 4 Office at: [email protected]. Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law may not be prepared unless the Commission holds a public hearing.
For more information contact Kaitlin Hayes at the address or telephone number below.
Dated this August 29, 2024.
By: /s/ Kaitlin Hayes
Kaitlin Hayes
District Coordinator
111 West Street Essex Junction, VT 05452
(802) 622-4084
[email protected]
