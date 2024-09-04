Act 250 Notice Minor Application 4C0837-5R-C 10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 - 6111 

Published September 4, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
Application 4C0837-5R-C from The Miller Realty Group, LLP, 599 Avenue D, Williston, VT
05495 and The Vermont Teddy Bear Company, 6655 Shelburne Road, Shelburne, VT 05482 was received on August 13, 2024 and deemed complete on August 28, 2024. The project is generally described as retrofitting an existing stormwater basin to comply with three-acre requirements of the 3-9050 Stormwater General Permit. The project is located at 6655 Shelburne Road in Shelburne, Vermont. The application may be viewed on the Natural Resources Board's website (http://nrb.vermont.gov) by clicking "Act 250 Database" and entering the project number "4C0837-5R-C."
No hearing will be held and a permit will be issued unless, on or before September 18, 2024, a party notifies the District 4 Commission in writing of an issue requiring a hearing, or the Commission sets the matter for a hearing on its own motion. Any person as defined in 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1) may request a hearing. Any hearing request must be in writing, must state the criteria or sub-criteria at issue, why a hearing is required, and what additional evidence will be presented at the hearing. Any hearing request by an adjoining property owner or other person eligible for party status under 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1)(E) must include a petition for party status under the Act 250 Rules. To request party status and a hearing, fill out the Party Status Petition Form on the Board's website: https://nrb.vermont.gov/documents/party-statuspetition-form, and email it to the District 4 Office at: [email protected]. Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law may not be prepared unless the Commission holds a public hearing.
For more information contact Stephanie H. Monaghan at the address or telephone number below.
Dated this August 29, 2024.
By: Stephanie H. Monaghan
District Coordinator
111 West Street
Essex Junction, VT 05452
802-261-1944
[email protected]
find, follow, fan us: