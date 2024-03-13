Act 250 Notice Minor Application 4C0839-4B 10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 - 6111 

Published March 13, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated March 13, 2024 at 10:15 a.m.
Application 4C0839-4B from Myers Williams Rathe Road Lot 2B, LLC, Attn: Jeff Myers P.O. Box 38, Winooski, VT 05403 was received on February 28, 2024 and deemed complete on March 6, 2024. The project is generally described as construction of seven (7) new mini-storage buildings totaling 27,300 square feet with associated paved access and circulation roads. The site currently contains 75,400 square feet of mini-storage buildings. The project includes installation of a new fire hydrant at the new site entrance. The project is located at 295 Rathe Road in Colchester, Vermont. This application can be viewed online by visiting the Act 250 Database: (https://anrweb.vt.gov/ANR/Act250/Details.aspx?Num=4C0839-4B).
No hearing will be held and a permit will be issued unless, on or before March 29, 2024, a party notifies the District 4 Commission in writing of an issue requiring a hearing, or the Commission sets the matter for a hearing on its own motion. Any person as defined in 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1) may request a hearing. Any hearing request must be in writing, must state the criteria or subcriteria at issue, why a hearing is required, and what additional evidence will be presented at the hearing. Any hearing request by an adjoining property owner or other person eligible for party status under 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1)(E) must include a petition for party status under the Act 250 Rules. To request party status and a hearing, fill out the Party Status Petition Form on the Board's website: https://nrb.vermont.gov/documents/party-status-petition-form, and email it to the District 4 Office at: [email protected]. Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law may not be prepared unless the Commission holds a public hearing.
For more information contact Stephanie H. Monaghan at the address or telephone number below.
Dated this March 7, 2024.
By: Stephanie H. Monaghan
District Coordinator
111 West Street
Essex Junction, VT 05452
802-261-1944
[email protected]
