ACT 250 NOTICE MINOR APPLICATION 4C1186-5 10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 - 6111 

Published March 27, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
Application 4C1186-5 from The University of Vermont & State Agricultural College 31 Spear Street, Burlington, VT 05405 was received on March 12, 2024 and deemed complete on March 21, 2024. The project specifically authorizes improvements to the existing Centennial Compound Lot, located on the eastern side of the University of Vermont Main Campus - on the north side of University Road and west of the Centennial Baseball Field, including the creation of an additional 10 space row of parking in the lot. The project scope will include formalizing and converting the gravel parking area to a paved lot through grading, installation of an infiltration chamber stormwater treatment system, and full subbase replacement. The improved parking area will be designed with infrastructure for electric vehicle charging. The parking lot and 10-space parking row will be accessed by the existing University Road. The project is located at 0 University Road in Burlington, Vermont. This application can be viewed online by visiting the Act 250 Database: (https://anrweb.vt.gov/ANR/Act250/Details.aspx?Num=4C1186-5).
No hearing will be held and a permit will be issued unless, on or before April 15, 2024, a party notifies the District 4 Commission in writing of an issue requiring a hearing, or the Commission sets the matter for a hearing on its own motion. Any person as defined in 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1) may request a hearing. Any hearing request must be in writing, must state the criteria or subcriteria at issue, why a hearing is required, and what additional evidence will be presented at the hearing. Any hearing request by an adjoining property owner or other person eligible for party status under 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1)(E) must include a petition for party status under the Act 250 Rules. To request party status and a hearing, fill out the Party Status Petition Form on the Board's website: https://nrb.vermont.gov/documents/party-status-petition-form, and email it to the District 4 Office at: [email protected]. Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law may not be prepared unless the Commission holds a public hearing.
For more information contact Kaitlin Hayes at the address or telephone number below.
Dated this March 25, 2024.
By: /s/ Kaitlin Hayes
Kaitlin Hayes
District Coordinator
111 West Street
Essex Junction, VT 05452
(802) 622-4084
[email protected]
find, follow, fan us: