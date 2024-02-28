Act 250 Notice Minor Application 4C1236-1C 10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 - 6111 

Published February 28, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
Application 4C1236-1C from Gray Rock Property, LLC, was received on January 30, 2024 and deemed complete on February 20, 2024. The project specifically authorizes the incorporation of an Air Pollution Control Permit for the Gray Rock Quarry, updates coverage under the General Construction Permit, and extends the construction completion date of a Hot Mix Asphalt Batch Plant initially authorized in Land Use Permit 4C1236-1 from October 31, 2020 to October 15, 2027. No changes or deviations from the originally issued permits for this project are proposed in this application. The project is located at 54 West Milton Rd in Milton, Vermont. This application can be viewed online by visiting the Act 250 Database:
(https://anrweb.vt.gov/ANR/Act250/Details.aspx?Num=4C1236-1C).
No hearing will be held and a permit will be issued unless, on or before March 15, 2024, a party notifies the District 4 Commission in writing of an issue requiring a hearing, or the Commission sets the matter for a hearing on its own motion. Any person as defined in 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1) may request a hearing. Any hearing request must be in writing, must state the criteria or subcriteria at issue, why a hearing is required, and what additional evidence will be presented at the hearing. Any hearing request by an adjoining property owner or other person eligible for party status under 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1)(E) must include a petition for party status under the Act 250 Rules. To request party status and a hearing, fill out the Party Status Petition Form on the Board's website: https://nrb.vermont.gov/documents/party-status-petition-form, and email it to the District 4 Office at: [email protected]. Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law may not be prepared unless the Commission holds a public hearing.
For more information contact Kaitlin Hayes at the address or telephone number below.
Dated this February 22, 2024.By: /s/ Kaitlin Hayes
Kaitlin HayesDistrict Coordinator
111 West Street
Essex Junction, VT 05452
(802) 622-4084
[email protected]
