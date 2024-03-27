Act 250 Notice Minor Application 4C1357 10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 - 6111 

Published March 27, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
Application 4C1357 from Roman Catholic Diocese, 99 Proctor Ave, South Burlington, VT 05403 was received on February 20, 2024 and deemed complete on March 19, 2024. The project authorizes Rice High School to improve, reconfigure and update the existing athletic fields at the school campus on Proctor Avenue in South Burlington. There will be no buildings constructed. The fields will go from grassed to synthetic turf, and walking paths and underdrain for the fields will be constructed. The project is located at 99 Proctor Ave. in South Burlington, Vermont. This application can be viewed online by visiting the Act 250 Database:
(https://anrweb.vt.gov/ANR/Act250/Details.aspx?Num=4C1357).
No hearing will be held and a permit will be issued unless, on or before April 12, 2024, a party notifies the District 4 Commission in writing of an issue requiring a hearing, or the Commission sets the matter for a hearing on its own motion. Any person as defined in 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1) may request a hearing. Any hearing request must be in writing, must state the criteria or subcriteria at issue, why a hearing is required, and what additional evidence will be presented at the hearing. Any hearing request by an adjoining property owner or other person eligible for party status under 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1)(E) must include a petition for party status under the Act 250 Rules.
To request party status and a hearing, fill out the Party Status Petition Form on the Board's website: https://nrb.vermont.gov/documents/party-status-petition-form, and email it to the District 4 Office at: [email protected]. Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law may not be prepared unless the Commission holds a public hearing.
For more information contact Kaitlin Hayes at the address or telephone number below.
Dated this March 20, 2024.
By: /s/ Kaitlin Hayes
Kaitlin Hayes
District Coordinator
111 West Street
Essex Junction, VT 05452
(802) 622-4084
[email protected]
