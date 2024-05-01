Act 250 Notice Application 4C1140-5 and Hearing10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 – 6111 

Published May 1, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
Application 4C1140-5 from Town of Hinesburg 10632 VT Route 116 , Hinesburg, VT 05461was received on September 12, 2023 and deemed complete on April 17, 2024. The project proposes to amend Condition #27 of LUP #4C1140-3 to allow the Town of Hinesburg (the Town) to close the connector road to Farmall Drive with a moveable barrier and remove the restriction on left turns out of and into the connector road; and to allow the Town to construct phase one of the Town Common planned for Lot 1, which includes site regrading and drainage improvements, landscaping, and pavilion construction. The project is located at VT Route 116 in Hinesburg, Vermont.
A public hearing is scheduled for May 29, 2024 at 9:00AM at the Hinesburg Town Lower Level Conference Room, located at 10632 VT Route 116 Hinesburg, VT 05461. A site visit will be held before the hearing at 8:30 AM at the site. Directions to the site: Please park along the side of Farmall Dr.; the Commission will meet at the existing barricade located on the connector road to begin the visit.
This application can be viewed on the public Act 250 Database online (https://anrweb.vt.gov/ANR/Act250/Details.aspx?Num=4C1140-5 ). To request party status, fill out the Party Status Petition Form on the Board's website: https://nrb.vermont.gov/documents/party-status-petition-form, and email it to the District 4 Office at: [email protected].
If you have a disability for which you need accommodation in order to participate in this process (including participating in the public hearing), please notify us as soon as possible, in order to allow us as much time as possible to accommodate your needs. For more information, contact Kaitlin Hayes, District Coordinator before the hearing date at the address or telephone number below.
Dated April 24, 2024
By: /s/ Kaitlin Hayes
Kaitlin Hayes
District Coordinator
111 West Street
Essex Junction, VT 05452
(802) 622-4084
[email protected]
