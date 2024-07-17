Act 250 NoticeMinor Application 300007-1710 V.S.A. §§ 6001 - 6111 

Published July 17, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
Application 300007-17 from RMH Management, LP and Mochi Investments, LLC, Royal Group, was received on May 28, 2024 and deemed complete on July 3, 2024. This permit specifically provides after-the-fact authorization for the construction of a 10,800 square foot warehouse building and supporting infrastructure on a 1.4 -acre parcel within the Griswold Industrial Park. This permit also approves modifications to the grade on the east side of the building, the installation of three 12x12 foot overhead doors, and the installation of new, compliant site lighting. The project is located at 151 Avenue C in Williston, Vermont. The application may be viewed on the Natural Resources Board's website (http://nrb.vermont.gov) by clicking "Act 250 Database" and entering the project number "300007-17."
No hearing will be held and a permit will be issued unless, on or before July 30, 2024, a party
notifies the District 4 Commission in writing of an issue requiring a hearing, or the Commission sets the matter for a hearing on its own motion. Any person as defined in 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1) may request a hearing. Any hearing request must be in writing, must state the criteria or subcriteria at issue, why a hearing is required, and what additional evidence will be presented at the hearing. Any hearing request by an adjoining property owner or other person eligible for party status under 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1)(E) must include a petition for party status under the Act 250 Rules. To request party status and a hearing, fill out the Party Status Petition Form on the Board's website: https://nrb.vermont.gov/documents/party-status-petition-form, and email it to the District 4 Office at: [email protected]. Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law may not be prepared unless the Commission holds a public hearing.
For more information contact Kaitlin Hayes at the address or telephone number below.
Dated this July 9, 2024.
By: /s/ Kaitlin Hayes
Kaitlin Hayes
District Coordinator
111 West Street
Essex Junction, VT 05452
(802) 622-4084
