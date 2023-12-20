Act 250 NoticeMinor Application 300033-16A10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 – 6111 

Published December 20, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
Application 300033-16A from Champlain Water District, Attn: Nathan Pion, 403 Queen City Park Road, South Burlington, VT 05403 was received on December 11, 2023, and deemed complete on December 14, 2023. The project is generally described as construction of a new 1 million gallon prestressed concrete filtered water storage tank and associated yard piping, communication building and tower; demolition of an existing 1 million gallon glass-fused-tosteel bolted water storage tank; and modifications to the access drive, parking, grading, and drainage. The project is located at 403 Queen City Park Road in South Burlington, Vermont.This application can be viewed online by visiting the Act 250 Database:
(https://anrweb.vt.gov/ANR/Act250/Details.aspx?Num=300033-16A).
No hearing will be held, and a permit will be issued unless, on or before January 8, 2024, a party notifies the District 4 Commission in writing of an issue requiring a hearing, or the Commission sets the matter for a hearing on its own motion. Any person as defined in 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1) may request a hearing. Any hearing request must be in writing, must state the criteria or subcriteria at issue, why a hearing is required, and what additional evidence will be presented at the hearing. Any hearing request by an adjoining property owner or other person eligible for party status under 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1)(E) must include a petition for party status under the Act 250 Rules. To request party status and a hearing, fill out the Party Status Petition Form on the Board's website: https://nrb.vermont.gov/documents/party-status-petition-form, and email it to the District 4 Office at: [email protected]. Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law may not be prepared unless the Commission holds a public hearing.
For more information contact Stephanie H. Monaghan at the address or telephone number below.
Dated this December 18, 2023.
By: Stephanie H. Monaghan
District Coordinator
111 West Street
Essex Junction, VT 05452
802-261-1944
