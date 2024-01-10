 Act 250 NoticeMinor Application 4C0125-6, 4C0652-7, 4C0438-1810 V.S.A. §§ 6001 – 6111 | General Notices | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

January 10, 2024 Legal Notices » General Notices

Act 250 NoticeMinor Application 4C0125-6, 4C0652-7, 4C0438-1810 V.S.A. §§ 6001 – 6111 

Published January 10, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.

Application 4C0125-6, 4C0652-7, 4C0438-18 from Antonio B. Pomerleau, LLC, P.O. Box 6, Burlington, VT 05402, Champlain Housing Trust, 88 King Street, Burlington, VT 05401, and the City of Burlington, 149 Church Street, Burlington, VT 05401, was received on October 25, 2023, and deemed complete on January 3, 2024. The project is generally described as the construction of a gravel wetland to treat stormwater runoff from the Shelburne Road Shopping Plaza and South Meadow Apartments. The project is located near the intersection of the exit for I-189 with U.S. Route 7 in Burlington, Vermont. This application can be viewed online by visiting the Act 250 Database: (https://anrweb.vt.gov/ANR/Act250/Details.aspx?Num=4C0125-6,4C0652-7,4C0438-18).

No hearing will be held, and a permit will be issued unless, on or before January 23, 2024, a party notifies the District 4 Commission in writing of an issue requiring a hearing, or the Commission sets the matter for a hearing on its own motion. Any person as defined in 10

V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1) may request a hearing. Any hearing request must be in writing, must state the criteria or sub-criteria at issue, why a hearing is required, and what additional evidence will be presented at the hearing. Any hearing request by an adjoining property owner or other person eligible for party status under 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1)(E) must include a petition for party status under the Act 250 Rules. To request party status and a hearing, fill out the Party Status Petition Form on the Board's website: https://nrb.vermont.gov/documents/party-statuspetition-form, and email it to the District 4 Office at: [email protected]. Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law may not be prepared unless the Commission holds a public hearing.

For more information contact Kevin Anderson at the address or telephone number below.

Dated this January 3, 2024.

By: /s/ Kevin Anderson

Kevin Anderson

District Coordinator

10 Baldwin Street

Montpelier, VT 05633

802-522-6074

[email protected]

