Act 250 Notice Minor Application 4C0419-5A 10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 - 6111 

Published July 3, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
Application 4C0419-5A from Burlington School District and the Trustees of the Diocese of Vermont, Inc., was received on May 23, 2024 and deemed complete on June 21, 2024. The project authorizes circulation and parking improvements, as well as reconstruction of the stormwater management facility. The project is located at 20 Rock Point Road in Burlington, Vermont. The application may be viewed on the Natural Resources Board's website (http://nrb.vermont.gov) by clicking "Act 250 Database" and entering the project number "4C0419-5A."
No hearing will be held and a permit will be issued unless, on or before July 19, 2024, a party notifies the District 4 Commission in writing of an issue requiring a hearing, or the Commission sets the matter for a hearing on its own motion. Any person as defined in 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1) may request a hearing. Any hearing request must be in writing, must state the criteria or subcriteria at issue, why a hearing is required, and what additional evidence will be presented at the hearing. Any hearing request by an adjoining property owner or other person eligible for party status under 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1)(E) must include a petition for party status under the Act 250 Rules. To request party status and a hearing, fill out the Party Status Petition Form on the Board's website: https://nrb.vermont.gov/documents/party-status-petition-form, and email it to the District 4 Office at: [email protected]. Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law may not be prepared unless the Commission holds a public hearing.
For more information contact Kaitlin Hayes at the address or telephone number below.
Dated this June 25, 2024.
By: __/s/ Kaitlin Hayes
Kaitlin Hayes
District Coordinator
111 West Street
Essex Junction, VT 05452
(802) 622-4084
[email protected]
