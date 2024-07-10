Act 250 Notice Minor Application 4C0557-9A10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 - 6111 

Published July 10, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
Application 4C0557-9A from Scott Strode was received on March 16, 2023 and deemed complete on June 26, 2024. The project specifically authorizes construction of a single family dwelling unit on Lot 21 of the Paramount Farms Subdivision, including the addition of a two (2) bedroom accessory dwelling unit. The principal dwelling unit, previously approved for four (4) bedrooms, will be reduced to three (3) bedrooms, with corresponding water & wastewater system capacity. The building envelope will be adjusted, as will the gravel driveway accessing Lot 21 and Lot 22 will be reduced from 13% slope to 12% slope; further construction of improvements on Lot 22 is not authorized through this permit amendment. The project is located at Strode Farm Lane in Richmond, Vermont. This application can be viewed online by visiting the Act 250 Database: (https://anrweb.vt.gov/ANR/Act250/Detail.aspx?Num=4C0557-9A).
No hearing will be held and a permit will be issued unless, on or before July 24, 2024, a party notifies the District 4 Commission in writing of an issue requiring a hearing, or the Commission sets the matter for a hearing on its own motion. Any person as defined in 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1) may request a hearing. Any hearing request must be in writing, must state the criteria or subcriteria at issue, why a hearing is required, and what additional evidence will be presented at the hearing. Any hearing request by an adjoining property owner or other person eligible for party status under 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1)(E) must include a petition for party status under the Act 250 Rules. To request party status and a hearing, fill out the Party Status Petition Form on the Board's website: https://nrb.vermont.gov/documents/party-status-petition-form, and email it to the District 4 Office at: [email protected]. Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law may not be prepared unless the Commission holds a public hearing.
For more information contact Kaitlin Hayes at the address or telephone number below.
Dated this July 2, 2024.
By: _/s/ Kaitlin Hayes
Kaitlin Hayes
District Coordinator
111 West Street
Essex Junction, VT 05452
(802) 622-4084
[email protected]
