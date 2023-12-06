Act 250 Notice Minor Application 4C0576-1A10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 – 6111 

Published December 6, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
Application 4C0576-1A from Ranger Industrial Park, LLC, P.O. Box 96, Colchester, VT 05446,
was received on November 3, 2023, and deemed complete on November 21, 2023. The project is generally described as the resumption of sand extraction until January 1, 2034, with no more than 15,000 cubic yards of sand extracted annually. The project is located at 1607 Malletts Bay Avenue in Colchester, Vermont. This application can be viewed online by visiting the Act 250 Database: (https://anrweb.vt.gov/ANR/Act250/Details.aspx?Num=4C0576-1A).
No hearing will be held, and a permit will be issued unless, on or before December 19, 2023, a party notifies the District 4 Commission in writing of an issue requiring a hearing, or the Commission sets the matter for a hearing on its own motion. Any person as defined in 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1) may request a hearing. Any hearing request must be in writing, must state the criteria or sub-criteria at issue, why a hearing is required, and what additional evidence will be presented at the hearing. Any hearing request by an adjoining property owner or other person eligible for party status under 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1)(E) must include a petition for party status under the Act 250 Rules. To request party status and a hearing, fill out the Party Status Petition Form on the Board's website: https://nrb.vermont.gov/documents/party-status-petition-form, and email it to the District 4 Office at: [email protected]. Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law may not be prepared unless the Commission holds a public hearing.
For more information contact Kevin Anderson at the address or telephone number below.
Dated this November 28, 2023.
By: /s/ Kevin Anderson
Kevin Anderson
District Coordinator
Natural Resources Board
10 Baldwin Street
Montpelier, VT 05633
802-522-6074
