ACT 250 Notice Minor Application 4C0677-4F10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 - 6111 

Published June 26, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
Application 4C0677-4F from TSH Holdco, LLC, 97 Executive Drive, Shelburne, VT 05482 was received on December 1, 2023 and deemed complete on June 18, 2024. The project is generally described as construction of a 6,200 square foot addition to an existing 20,309 square foot, twostory food processing facility, along with associated site improvements located on a 2.49 acre parcel (Lot 3) in the Shelburne Business Park. The project is located at 97 Executive Drive in Shelburne, Vermont. The application may be viewed on the Natural Resources Board's website (http://nrb.vermont.gov) by clicking "Act 250 Database" and entering the project number "4C0677-4F."
No hearing will be held and a permit will be issued unless, on or before July 12, 2024, a party notifies the District 4 Commission in writing of an issue requiring a hearing, or the Commission sets the matter for a hearing on its own motion. Any person as defined in 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1) may request a hearing. Any hearing request must be in writing, must state the criteria or subcriteria at issue, why a hearing is required, and what additional evidence will be presented at the hearing. Any hearing request by an adjoining property owner or other person eligible for party status under 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1)(E) must include a petition for party status under the Act 250 Rules. To request party status and a hearing, fill out the Party Status Petition Form on the Board's website: https://nrb.vermont.gov/documents/party-status-petition-form, and email it to the District 4 Office at: [email protected]. Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law may not be prepared unless the Commission holds a public hearing.
For more information contact Stephanie H. Monaghan at the address or telephone number below.
Dated this June 19, 2024.
By: Stephanie H. Monaghan
District Coordinator
111 West Street
Essex Junction, VT 05452
802-261-1944
[email protected]
