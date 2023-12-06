Act 250 NoticeMinor Application 4C0887-1R-S10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 - 6111 

Published December 6, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
Application 4C0887-1R-S from The Snyder FC Commercial Properties, LLC, 4076 Shelburne
Road, Suite 6, Shelburne, VT 05482 and Rieley Properties, LLC, P.O. Box 4279, Burlington, VT 05406 was received on November 2, 2023 and deemed complete on November 10, 2023. The project is generally described as the construction of an 8,050 sf commercial building, Building A, with associated site improvements on Lot C-2 of the Finney Crossing mixed development. The building will have up to six tenant spaces. The project is located at 27 Market Street in Williston, Vermont. This application can be viewed online by visiting the Act 250 Database: (https://anrweb.vt.gov/ANR/Act250/Details.aspx?Num=4C0887-1R-S).
No hearing will be held, and a permit will be issued unless, on or before December 18, 2023, a party notifies the District 4 Commission in writing of an issue requiring a hearing, or the Commission sets the matter for a hearing on its own motion. Any person as defined in 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1) may request a hearing. Any hearing request must be in writing, must state the criteria or sub-criteria at issue, why a hearing is required, and what additional evidence will be presented at the hearing. Any hearing request by an adjoining property owner or other person eligible for party status under 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1)(E) must include a petition for party status under the Act 250 Rules. To request party status and a hearing, fill out the Party Status Petition Form on the Board's website: https://nrb.vermont.gov/documents/party-statuspetition-form, and email it to the District 4 Office at: [email protected]. Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law may not be prepared unless the Commission holds a public hearing.
For more information contact Kaitlin Hayes at the address or telephone number below.
Dated this November 28, 2023
By: /s/ Kaitlin Hayes
Kaitlin Hayes
District Coordinator
111 West Street
Essex Junction, VT 05452
(802) 622-4084
