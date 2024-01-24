Act 250 Notice Minor Application 4C0887-1R-T10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 – 6111 

Published January 24, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
Application 4C0887-1R-T from The Snyder FC Commercial Properties, LLC, and Rieley Properties, LLC, was received on December 15, 2023 and deemed complete on January 12, 2024.
The project is generally described as construction of a multi-family commercial building with 38 dwelling units, and related site improvements. This is Building G, located on Lot C-3B, of the Finney Crossing Master Plan. The project is located at 668 Zephyr Road in Williston, Vermont. This application can be viewed online by visiting the Act 250 Database:
(https://anrweb.vt.gov/ANR/Act250/Details.aspx?Num=4C0887-1R-T).
No hearing will be held, and a permit will be issued unless, on or before February 5, 2024, a party notifies the District 4 Commission in writing of an issue requiring a hearing, or the Commission sets the matter for a hearing on its own motion. Any person as defined in 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1) may request a hearing. Any hearing request must be in writing, must state the criteria or sub-criteria at issue, why a hearing is required, and what additional evidence will be presented at the hearing. Any hearing request by an adjoining property owner or other person eligible for party status under 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1)(E) must include a petition for party status under the Act 250 Rules. To request party status and a hearing, fill out the Party Status Petition Form on the Board's website: https://nrb.vermont.gov/documents/party-statuspetition-form, and email it to the District 4 Office at: [email protected]. Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law may not be prepared unless the Commission holds a public hearing.
For more information contact Kaitlin Hayes at the address or telephone number below.
Dated this January 17, 2024.
By: _/s/ Kaitlin Hayes
Kaitlin Hayes
District Coordinator
111 West Street
Essex Junction, VT 05452
(802) 622-4084
[email protected]
