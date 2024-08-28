Act 250 Notice Minor Application 4C0910-310 V.S.A. §§ 6001 - 6111 

Application 4C0910-3 from Charlotte Village Partners, LLC, Attn: Mike Dunbar, 1341 Ethan Allen Highway, New Haven, VT 05472 was received on July 30, 2024 and deemed complete on August 20, 2024. The project is generally described as renovation of an existing single-family residence into an office with 15 employees and a new parking lot. The project is located at 251 Ferry Road in Charlotte, Vermont. The application may be viewed on the Natural Resources Board's website (http://nrb.vermont.gov) by clicking "Act 250 Database" and entering the project number "4C0910-3."

No hearing will be held and a permit will be issued unless, on or before September 10, 2024, a party notifies the District 4 Commission in writing of an issue requiring a hearing, or the Commission sets the matter for a hearing on its own motion. Any person as defined in 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1) may request a hearing. Any hearing request must be in writing, must state the criteria or sub-criteria at issue, why a hearing is required, and what additional evidence will be presented at the hearing. Any hearing request by an adjoining property owner or other person eligible for party status under 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1)(E) must include a petition for party status under the Act 250 Rules. To request party status and a hearing, fill out the Party Status Petition Form on the Board's website: https://nrb.vermont.gov/documents/party-statuspetition-form, and email it to the District 4 Office at: [email protected]. Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law may not be prepared unless the Commission holds a public hearing.

For more information contact Stephanie H. Monaghan at the address or telephone number below.

Dated this August 20, 2024.

By: Stephanie H. Monaghan

District Coordinator

111 West Street

Essex Junction, VT 05452

802-261-1944

[email protected]