Act 250 Notice Minor Application 4C0959-410 V.S.A. §§ 6001 – 6111 

Published January 17, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated January 17, 2024 at 10:14 a.m.
Application 4C0959-4 from Vern and Rachel Hutchins 363 Riverview Drive, Charlotte, VT 05445 was received on December 19, 2023 and deemed complete on January 4, 2024. The project is generally described as the subdivision of 18.12-acre Lot 3, and establishment of building footprints, driveway access, and the placement of other infrastructure for the future construction of three residential dwelling unit, one each on Lots 3.1, 3.2, and 3.3. There is NO CONSTRUCTION authorized in this permit amendment; subsequent permit amendments must be sought for the construction of each of the three proposed residential dwelling units.
Lot 3.0, a 3.70-acre lot, currently improved with a farm access road and barn. Lot 3.1, an unimproved 2.28-acre residential lot. Lot 3.2, an unimproved 2.49 residential lot. Lot 3.3., an unimproved 1.70-acre residential lot.
Lot 3.4, an unimproved 7.95-acre lot, in addition to 1.61-acres of adjacent Lot 4, are to be held as on site mitigation for impacted Primary Agricultural Soils resulting from future construction of the three residential dwellings units, in addition to 0.16 acres of previously calculated impacts from Land Use Permit 4C0959-3. The total acreage of the Prime Agricultural Soils Mitigation area is 9.54 acres. The Prime Agricultural Soils Mitigation Area (Lot 3.4 and 1.61 acres of Lot 4) shall not be developed and may only be used for approved agricultural uses. All 3 residential lots will utilize a shared access off of Carpenter Road. The project is located at 363 Riverview Drive, Charlotte, VT 05445 in Charlotte, Vermont. This application can be viewed online by visiting the Act 250 Database: (https://anrweb.vt.gov/ANR/Act250/Details.aspx?Num=4C0959-4).
No hearing will be held and a permit will be issued unless, on or before January 31, 2024, a party notifies the District 4 Commission in writing of an issue requiring a hearing, or the Commission sets the matter for a hearing on its own motion. Any person as defined in 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1) may request a hearing. Any hearing request must be in writing, must state the criteria or sub-criteria at issue, why a hearing is required, and what additional evidence will be presented at the hearing. Any hearing request by an adjoining property owner or other person eligible for party status under 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1)(E) must include a petition for party status under the Act 250 Rules.
To request party status and a hearing, fill out the Party Status Petition Form on the Board's website: https://nrb.vermont.gov/documents/party-statuspetition-form, and email it to the District 4 Office at: [email protected]. Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law may not be prepared unless the Commission holds a public hearing.
For more information contact Kaitlin Hayes at the address or telephone number below.
Dated this January 10, 2024.By: /s/ Kaitlin HayesKaitlin HayesDistrict Coordinator111 West StreetEssex Junction, VT 05452
(802) 622-4084 [email protected]
