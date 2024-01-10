Act 250 NoticeMinor Application 4C1040R-710 V.S.A. §§ 6001 - 6111 

Published January 10, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
Application 4C1040R-7 from The Miller Realty Group, LLP, 599 Avenue D, Williston, VT 05495 was received on December 18, 2023, and deemed complete on December 21, 2023. The project is generally described as removal of existing 60' wide vehicle parking pavement, retaining wall blocks, and lighting, and construction of a new 52' wide paved area adjacent to and east of the existing truck loading/unloading area, and associated stormwater improvements. The project is located at 687 Marshall Avenue in Williston, Vermont. This application can be viewed online by visiting the Act 250 Database:
(https://anrweb.vt.gov/ANR/Act250/Details.aspx?Num=4C1040R-7).
No hearing will be held, and a permit will be issued unless, on or before January 16, 2024, a party notifies the District 4 Commission in writing of an issue requiring a hearing, or the
Commission sets the matter for a hearing on its own motion. Any person as defined in 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1) may request a hearing. Any hearing request must be in writing, must state
the criteria or sub-criteria at issue, why a hearing is required, and what additional evidence will be presented at the hearing. Any hearing request by an adjoining property owner or other
person eligible for party status under 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1)(E) must include a petition for party status under the Act 250 Rules. To request party status and a hearing, fill out the Party Status Petition Form on the Board's website: https://nrb.vermont.gov/documents/party-statuspetition-form, and email it to the District 4 Office at: [email protected]. Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law may not be prepared unless the Commission holds a public hearing.
For more information contact Stephanie H. Monaghan at the address or telephone number below.
Dated this December 21, 2023.
By: Stephanie H. Monaghan
District Coordinator
111 West Street
Essex Junction, VT 05452
802-261-1944
