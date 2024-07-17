ACT 250 NOTICEMINOR APPLICATION 4C1042-310 V.S.A. §§ 6001 - 6111 

Published July 17, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
Application 4C1042-3 from East Engineering, PLC, 13 Jolina Court, Second Floor, Richmond, VT 05477 and Eden Sand & Gravel Company, Inc., 1159 Foote Brook Road, Johnson, VT 05656 was received on July 1, 2024 and deemed complete on July 8, 2024. The project is generally described as subdivision of a 39.6 +/- acre parcel into Lot 1 of 38.1 +/- acres, which will continue to be operated as a sand and gravel pit as authorized in Land Use Permit Amendment 4C1042-2, and Lot 2 of 1.54 +/- acres, which will be improved with a 1,500 +/- square-foot commercial office/shop structure, a 600 +/- square-foot one-bedroom accessory dwelling unit, and associated driveway, parking, wastewater disposal, and water supply improvements. The project is located off Kenyon Road, approximately one half of a mile south of the I-89 overpass, in Richmond, Vermont. The application may be viewed on the Natural Resources Board's website (http://nrb.vermont.gov) by clicking "Act 250 Database" and entering the project number "4C1042-3."
No hearing will be held and a permit will be issued unless, on or before August 2, 2024, a party notifies the District 4 Commission in writing of an issue requiring a hearing, or the Commission sets the matter for a hearing on its own motion. Any person as defined in 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1) may request a hearing. Any hearing request must be in writing, must state the criteria or subcriteria at issue, why a hearing is required, and what additional evidence will be presented at the hearing. Any hearing request by an adjoining property owner or other person eligible for party status under 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1)(E) must include a petition for party status under the Act 250 Rules. To request party status and a hearing, fill out the Party Status Petition Form on the Board's website: https://nrb.vermont.gov/documents/party-status-petition-form, and email it to the District 4 Office at: [email protected]. Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law may not be prepared unless the Commission holds a public hearing.
For more information contact Kevin Anderson at the address or telephone number below.
Dated this July 12, 2024.
By: /s/ Kevin Anderson
Kevin Anderson
District Coordinator
10 Baldwin Street
Montpelier, VT 05633
802-522-6074
