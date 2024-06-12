Act 250 Notice Minor Application 4C1065-9D 10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 - 6111 

Published June 12, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
Application 4C1065-9D from the City of Winooski was received on April 22, 2024 and deemed complete on May 20, 2024. The project authorizes the amendment of a mixed-use development previously approved in Act 250 LUP 4C1065-9C, on Lot 7D. The changes to the mixed-use development include the replacement of 22,780 square feet of office space with 83 units of workforce housing, a reduction in the approved hotel use from 125 to 115 rooms, the removal of the pedestrian/boardwalk access, and minor adjustments to road, pedestrian, and parking improvements with no change to the development footprint. The project is located at 17 Abenaki Way in Winooski, Vermont. The application may be viewed on the Natural Resources Board's website (http://nrb.vermont.gov) by clicking "Act 250 Database" and entering the project number "4C1065-9D."
No hearing will be held and a permit will be issued unless, on or before June 25, 2024, a party notifies the District 4 Commission in writing of an issue requiring a hearing, or the Commission sets the matter for a hearing on its own motion. Any person as defined in 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1) may request a hearing. Any hearing request must be in writing, must state the criteria or subcriteria at issue, why a hearing is required, and what additional evidence will be presented at the hearing. Any hearing request by an adjoining property owner or other person eligible for party status under 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1)(E) must include a petition for party status under the Act 250 Rules. To request party status and a hearing, fill out the Party Status Petition Form on the Board's website: https://nrb.vermont.gov/documents/party-status-petition-form, and email it to the District 4 Office at: [email protected]. Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law may not be prepared unless the Commission holds a public hearing.
For more information contact Kaitlin Hayes at the address or telephone number below.
Dated this June 3, 2024.
By: /s/ Kaitlin Hayes
Kaitlin Hayes
District Coordinator
111 West Street
Essex Junction, VT 05452
(802) 622-4084
[email protected]
