Act 250 Notice Minor Application 4C1128-5A10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 - 6111 

Published June 19, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated June 19, 2024 at 10:58 a.m.
Application 4C1128-5A from JJJ South Burlington, LLC, 21 Carmichael St., Unit 201, Essex, VT 05452 was received on June 5, 2024 and deemed complete on June 11, 2024. The application proposes to modify permit condition 44 in land use permit amendment 4C1128-5 by requiring the Permittee to pay a transportation impact fee to the Vermont Agency of Transportation for safety improvements to the Cheesefactory Road/Vermont Route 116 intersection, if warranted, following the Agency of Transportation's completion of a scoping study for this intersection.
The project to which the proposed permit amendment applies is referred to as Cider Mill, accessible from Sommerfield Avenue and Hinesburg Road (Vermont Route 116), in South Burlington, Vermont. The application may be viewed on the Natural Resources Board's website (http://nrb.vermont.gov) by clicking "Act 250 Database" and entering the project number "4C1128-5A."
No hearing will be held and a permit will be issued unless, on or before July 1, 2024, a party notifies the District 4 Commission in writing of an issue requiring a hearing, or the Commission sets the matter for a hearing on its own motion. Any person as defined in 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1) may request a hearing. Any hearing request must be in writing, must state the criteria or subcriteria at issue, why a hearing is required, and what additional evidence will be presented at the hearing. Any hearing request by an adjoining property owner or other person eligible for party status under 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1)(E) must include a petition for party status under the Act 250 Rules. To request party status and a hearing, fill out the Party Status Petition Form on the Board's website: https://nrb.vermont.gov/documents/party-status-petition-form, and email it to the District 4 Office at: [email protected]. Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law may not be prepared unless the Commission holds a public hearing.
For more information contact Kevin Anderson at the address or telephone number below.
Dated this June 11, 2024.
By: /s/ Kevin Anderson
Kevin Anderson
District Coordinator
111 West Street
Essex Junction, VT 05452
802-522-6074
[email protected]
find, follow, fan us: