Act 250 Notice Minor Application 4C1132-6 10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 - 6111 

Published July 3, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
Application 4C1132-6 from the City of South Burlington, 104 Landfill Road, South Burlington, VT 05403 and 1675 Shelburne Rd, LLC, 549 US Highway 1 Bypass, Portsmouth, NH 03801 was received on April 5, 2024 and deemed complete on June 19, 2024. The project is generally described as modifications to the portion of the City of South Burlington operated and controlled stormwater treatment and conveyance system that occurs on the tract of land encumbered by Land Use Permit 4C1132 and amendments, including partial removal and reconstruction of an existing gravel access road. The project is located at 1675 Shelburne Road in South Burlington, Vermont. The application may be viewed on the Natural Resources Board's website (http://nrb.vermont.gov) by clicking "Act 250 Database" and entering theproject number "4C1132-6."
No hearing will be held and a permit will be issued unless, on or before July 15, 2024, a party notifies the District 4 Commission in writing of an issue requiring a hearing, or the Commission sets the matter for a hearing on its own motion. Any person as defined in 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1) may request a hearing. Any hearing request must be in writing, must state the criteria or subcriteria at issue, why a hearing is required, and what additional evidence will be presented at the hearing. Any hearing request by an adjoining property owner or other person eligible for party status under 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1)(E) must include a petition for party status under the Act 250 Rules. To request party status and a hearing, fill out the Party Status Petition Form on the Board's website: https://nrb.vermont.gov/documents/party-status-petition-form, and email it to the District 4 Office at: [email protected]. Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law may not be prepared unless the Commission holds a public hearing.
For more information contact Kevin Anderson at the address or telephone number below.
Dated this June 25, 2024.
By: /s/ Kevin Anderson
Kevin Anderson
District Coordinator
111 West Street
Essex Junction, VT 05452
802-522-6074
[email protected]
