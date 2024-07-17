Act 250 NoticeMinor Application 4C1200-210 V.S.A. §§ 6001 - 6111 

Published July 17, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
Application 4C1200-2 from New Cingular Wireless PCS, LLC, c/o DRM PLLC, 199 Main Street, Burlington, VT 05402-0190 and Nancy Jenkins, LLC, 140 Kennedy Drive #102, South Burlington, VT 05403 was received on June 24, 2024 and deemed complete on July 8, 2024. The project is generally described as modifications to an existing telecommunications project including construction of a new 4 foot x 10 foot concrete pad with a generator, installation of electrical conduits, and associated grounding. All proposed excavation and construction work will take place within 30 feet of the existing AT&T Shelter Area. The project is located at 271 Leavensworth Road in Hinesburg, Vermont. The application may be viewed on the Natural Resources Board's website (http://nrb.vermont.gov) by clicking "Act 250 Database" and entering the project number "4C1200-2."
No hearing will be held and a permit will be issued unless, on or before July 30, 2024, a party notifies the District 4 Commission in writing of an issue requiring a hearing, or the Commission sets the matter for a hearing on its own motion. Any person as defined in 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1) may request a hearing. Any hearing request must be in writing, must state the criteria or subcriteria at issue, why a hearing is required, and what additional evidence will be presented at the hearing. Any hearing request by an adjoining property owner or other person eligible for party status under 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1)(E) must include a petition for party status under the Act 250 Rules. To request party status and a hearing, fill out the Party Status Petition Form on the Board's website: https://nrb.vermont.gov/documents/party-status-petition-form, and email it to the District 4 Office at: [email protected]. Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law may not be prepared unless the Commission holds a public hearing.
For more information contact Stephanie H. Monaghan at the address or telephone number
below.
Dated this July 9, 2024.
By: Stephanie H. Monaghan
District Coordinator
111 West Street
Essex Junction, VT 05452
802-261-1944
