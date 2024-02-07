Act 250 Notice Minor Application 4C1336-1A10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 - 6111 

Published February 7, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
Application 4C1336-1A from Town of Hinesburg was received on December 15, 2023 and deemed complete on January 26, 2024. The project is generally described as changes to Phase II upgrades planned for the Hinesburg Wastewater Treatment Facility, which were approved in Land Use Permit Amendment 4C1336-1. The changes to the WWTF upgrade include lowering of the proposed site elevations, removal of the stormwater treatment practices, reduction of the Control Building floor plan area, elimination of the sludge storage tank, removal of the loop road, and addition of a temporary stockpile area. The project is located at 290 Lagoon Rd, Hinesburg, VT 05461 in Hinesburg, Vermont. This application can be viewed online by visiting the Act 250 Database: (https://anrweb.vt.gov/ANR/Act250/Details.aspx?Num=4C1336-1A).
No hearing will be held, and a permit will be issued unless, on or before February 21, 2024, a party notifies the District 4 Commission in writing of an issue requiring a hearing, or the Commission sets the matter for a hearing on its own motion. Any person as defined in 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1) may request a hearing. Any hearing request must be in writing, must state the criteria or sub-criteria at issue, why a hearing is required, and what additional evidence will be presented at the hearing. Any hearing request by an adjoining property owner or other person eligible for party status under 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1)(E) must include a petition for party status under the Act 250 Rules. To request party status and a hearing, fill out the Party Status Petition Form on the Board's website: https://nrb.vermont.gov/documents/party-status petition-form, and email it to the District 4 Office at: [email protected]. Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law may not be prepared unless the Commission holds a public hearing.
For more information contact Kaitlin Hayes at the address or telephone number below.Dated this January 31, 2024.By: /s/ Kaitlin HayesKaitlin HayesDistrict Coordinator111 West StreetEssex Junction, VT 05452(802) 622-4084[email protected]
