Act 250 NoticeMinor Application 4C1353-110 V.S.A. §§ 6001 - 6111 

Published July 17, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
Application 4C1353-1 from Handy's Hotels and Rentals, LLC, Attn: Gabriel Handy, 197 Pearl
Street, Essex Junction, VT 05452 was received on June 26, 2024 and deemed complete on July 10, 2024. The project is generally described as revisions to the previously approved Sunderland Apartments project (LUP 4C1353) consisting of changing the placement of the building on the parcel and increasing the number of units from 34 to 39. The project is located at 227-229 Pearl Street in the City of Essex Junction, Vermont. The application may be viewed on the Natural Resources Board's website (http://nrb.vermont.gov) by clicking "Act 250 Database" and entering the project number "4C1353-1."
No hearing will be held and a permit will be issued unless, on or before August 2, 2024, a party notifies the District 4 Commission in writing of an issue requiring a hearing, or the Commission sets the matter for a hearing on its own motion. Any person as defined in 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1) may request a hearing. Any hearing request must be in writing, must state the criteria or subcriteria at issue, why a hearing is required, and what additional evidence will be presented at the hearing. Any hearing request by an adjoining property owner or other person eligible for party status under 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1)(E) must include a petition for party status under the Act 250 Rules. To request party status and a hearing, fill out the Party Status Petition Form on the Board's website: https://nrb.vermont.gov/documents/party-status-petition-form, and email it to the District 4 Office at: [email protected]. Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law may not be prepared unless the Commission holds a public hearing.
For more information contact Stephanie H. Monaghan at the address or telephone number
below.
Dated this July 12, 2024.
By: Stephanie H. Monaghan
District 4 Coordinator
111 West Street
Essex Junction, VT 05452
802-261-1944
