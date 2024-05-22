Act 250 Notice Minor Application 4C135810 V.S.A. §§ 6001 - 6111 

Published May 22, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
Application 4C1358 from Laurel Hill Apartments, LLC 232 Mount Philo Road, Shelburne, VT 05482 was received on April 3, 2024 and deemed complete on May 15, 2024. The project is generally described as Redevelopment of an existing multi-tenant commercial building into a mixed-use building to host six (6) 1-bedroom/studio units, one (1) studio unit, four (4) 2-bedroom units, in addition to two (2) commercial suites. The commercial suites are not authorized for use or occupation until allocations and a Wastewater System and Potable Water Supply Permit has been issued by the ANR Drinking Water and Groundwater Protection Division. The project is located at 4 Laurel Hill Drive in South Burlington, Vermont. This application can be viewed online by visiting the Act 250 Database: (https://anrweb.vt.gov/ANR/Act250/Details.aspx?Num=4C1358).
No hearing will be held and a permit will be issued unless, on or before June 10, 2024 a party notifies the District 4 Commission in writing of an issue requiring a hearing, or the Commission sets the matter for a hearing on its own motion. Any person as defined in 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1) may request a hearing. Any hearing request must be in writing, must state the criteria or subcriteria at issue, why a hearing is required, and what additional evidence will be presented at the hearing. Any hearing request by an adjoining property owner or other person eligible for party status under 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1)(E) must include a petition for party status under the Act 250 Rules. To request party status and a hearing, fill out the Party Status Petition Form on the Board's website: https://nrb.vermont.gov/documents/party-status-petition-form, and email it to the District 4 Office at: [email protected]. Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law may not be prepared unless the Commission holds a public hearing.
For more information contact Kaitlin Hayes at the address or telephone number below.
Dated this May 16, 2024.
By: Kaitlin Hayes
District Coordinator
111 West Street
Essex Junction, VT 05452
(802) 622-4084
[email protected]
find, follow, fan us: