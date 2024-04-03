Advertisement For Bids: Colchester Recreation Center Battery Storage System 

Published April 3, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
The Town is requesting separate sealed BIDS for the Colchester Recreation Center Battery Storage System, as outlined and described in the Information to Bidders. Bid & Contract Documents are available at the following link: https://colchestervt.gov/Bids.aspx
Bids will be received by Amanda Clayton, P.E., Town Engineer, Town of Colchester, 781 Blakely Road, Colchester, VT 05446 until 4:00 PM (Eastern Time) on Monday, April 29, 2024, and then at said office publicly opened and read aloud. Bids received after 4:00 PM on Monday, April 29, 2024 will not be considered.
Each BID must be accompanied by a certified check payable to the OWNER for five percent (5%) of the total amount of the BID. A BID bond may be used in lieu of a certified check.
A Performance BOND and a Payment BOND each in an amount equal to one hundred percent (100%) of the contract price will be required. (40 CFR §31.36(h))
A non-mandatory pre-bid conference for prospective bidders will be held via Zoom at 10:00 AM on Thursday, April 11, 2024:
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89872250658
Meeting ID: 898 7225 0658
Passcode: 071373
Or by phone: Find your local number at https://us06web.zoom.us/u/kcACDqJSmO
The pre-bid conference is not mandatory, but attendance is recommended. Any questions or requests for clarification regarding the Bid shall be submitted via email to Amanda Clayton at [email protected] by 4:00 PM on Wednesday, April 17, 2024 or asked during the pre-bid conference on April 11, 2024 at 10:00 AM. Questions or requests for clarifications outside these times will not be accepted or responded to. Answers to all questions received will be provided by April 19, 2024 via email. It is the Town's intent to record the pre-bid conference and make the recording available to bidders upon request. All bidders must notify Amanda Clayton of their intent to bid so they can be placed on a Bidders List to receive any issued addenda or other pertinent information.
