Advertisement for Bids: Town of Colchester 2024 Capital Paving Program 

Published February 28, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
The Town is requesting separate sealed BIDS for the 2024 Capital Paving Program for the resurfacing of 14 roadways, and generally includes the placement of approximately 4,185 tons of bituminous concrete pavement, 28,640 square yards of cold planing (or milling), 2,616 square yards of full depth reclamation, painted line striping, traffic control, and associated items. The specific locations of paving are included in Appendix A of the Contract & Bidding Documents.
Bids will be received by: Lea Sanguinetti, Assistant Town Engineer, Town of Colchester, 781 Blakely Road, Colchester, VT 05446 until 2:00 pm on Friday, March 22, 2024 and then at said office publicly opened and read aloud.
Each BID must be accompanied by a certified check payable to the OWNER for five percent (5%) of the total amount of the BID. A BID bond may be used in lieu of a certified check. The CONTRACT DOCUMENTS are available in electronic format upon request. Please contact Lea Sanguinetti at [email protected] or 802-264-5635.
A Performance BOND and a Payment BOND each in an amount equal to one hundred percent (100%) of the contract price will be required. (40 CFR §31.36(h))
A mandatory pre-bid conference for prospective bidders will be held via Zoom Meeting/Conference Call at 10:00 am on Wednesday, March 6, 2024. Please contact Lea Sanguinetti for information on how to participate. Questions regarding the Bid are due by end of day on Wednesday, March 13, 2024. All bidders must notify Lea Sanguinetti of their intent to bid so they can be placed on a Bidders List to receive any issued addenda or other pertinent information. Please notify the Town if email is not an acceptable method for receiving information and provide alternate means of contact.
For the complete Bid & Contract Documents, please visit the Town website at: https://www.colchestervt.gov/bids.aspx
