Advertisement for Bids: Town of Colchester 2025 Street Tree Replanting 

Published September 18, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
The Town is requesting separate sealed BIDS for the 2025 Street Tree Replanting Project, which includes the planting of street trees to replace ash trees that were removed in 2024 due to the threat of emerald ash borer (EAB). A total of 32 trees are to be planted and mulched at various locations along Wall Street and Abigail Drive as noted on the Bid Schedule. The deadline for planting is Friday, June 20, 2025.
Bids will be received by: Lea Sanguinetti, Assistant Town Engineer, Town of Colchester, 781 Blakely Road, Colchester, VT 05446 until 3:00 pm on Tuesday, October 1, 2024 and then at said office publicly opened and read aloud.
The CONTRACT DOCUMENTS are available in electronic format upon request. Please contact Lea Sanguinetti at [email protected] or 802-264-5635.
Questions regarding the Bid are due by end of day on Tuesday, September 24, 2024. All bidders must notify Lea Sanguinetti of their intent to bid so they can be placed on a Bidders List to receive any issued addenda or other pertinent information. Please notify the Town if email is not an acceptable method for receiving information and provide alternate means of contact.
For the complete Bid & Contract Documents, please visit the Town website at: https://www.colchestervt.gov/bids.aspx
