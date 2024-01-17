In accordance with VT Title 9 Commerce and Trade Chapter 098: Storage Units 3905. 

If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.View Profiles
Published January 17, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. | Updated January 17, 2024 at 10:14 a.m.
Enforcement of Lien, Champlain Valley Self Storage, LLC shall host an auction of the following units on or after 1/20/24:
Location: 2211 Main St. Colchester, VT
Contents: household goods
Nick Aikey: #877
Thomas Cushing: #812
Bethany Burbo: #855
Kara Buell: #787
Location: 78 Lincoln St. Essex Jct., VT
Contents: household goods
Samantha Larocque: #108
Kara Buell: #359
Auction pre-registration is required, email [email protected] to register.
