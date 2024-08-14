Annual Public Notice of Non-discrimination 

Published August 14, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
(as required by the 1979 Guidelines for Elimination Discrimination in Vocational Education Programs [34 CFR part 100., App. B, IV-O])
Burlington Technical Center/Burlington School District
50 Colchester Ave
Burlington, VT 05401
Burlington Technical Center is pleased to announce that we are offering the following Career and Technical Education Programs of Studies for the 2024-2025 school year:
Automotive Science and Technology
Aviation and Aerospace Technology
Design, Fabrication, and Engineering
Design and Illustration
Digital Media Lab
Health Sciences Academy
Homeland Security & Criminal Justice
Introduction to Health Care
Pre-Technical Exploratory
Education Training and Leadership
Adult and Continuing Education Programs
More information can be found on the BTC Website: https://btc.bsdvt.org/programs
Admissions process:
Tour: In conjunction with the student's sending school, plan a visit to BTC's programs.
Apply: Fill out the online application on the BTC website https://btc.bsdvt.org/application/.
Interview: Meet with the teacher/s of the desired program/s.
Decision: Grade level, attendance records, prerequisite skills for desired program, willingness to follow safety instructions, and ability to learn in a respectful and inclusive environment are all considered in the admissions decision. A determination will be made about admission to BTC in a timely manner.
Burlington Technical Center and Burlington School District do not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, disability, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, age, or marital status in the admission process, access to activities, nor in access to employment. Burlington Technical Center and Burlington School District offer additional services to students with limited English language skills and those with disabilities to ensure they have access to these programs. Individuals wishing to obtain information about the existence and location of accessible services and facilities should contact the 504 Coordinator (information below).
The following persons have been designated to handle inquiries regarding the non-discrimination policies:
Title IX Coordinator: Sparks, Director of Equity
Burlington School District
150 Colchester Avenue
Burlington, VT 05401
504 Coordinator: Kellie Klason, Executive Director of Student Support Services
Burlington School District
150 Colchester Avenue
Burlington, VT 05401
*Please note that marital status, sexual orientation, and gender identity are protected classes that are required by VT State law, not Federal Law.
