Please support our work!

Donate  Advertise
July 31, 2024 Legal Notices » Request for Proposals

Bids — The Town of Bolton, Vermont 

Published July 31, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.

The Town of Bolton, Vermont, is soliciting bids from qualified contractors for disaster repairs on Notch Road. This project involves stabilization, repaving, and improvements to stormwater management following recent natural damage. Interested parties must submit proposals by August 1, 2024, 4:00 PM. Proposals can be sent electronically to [email protected] or physically to the Bolton Town Office. The project is set to commence on August 8, 2024, and conclude by November 30, 2024. Detailed bid requirements and evaluation criteria are outlined in the full RFP available on the Bolton Town Website: www.boltonvt.com.

For further information or questions, contact Brian Roberge, Town Administrator, at [email protected] or 802-434-5075 ext. 224.

