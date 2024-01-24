Bids: Town of Colchester Line Striping 2024 

Published January 24, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
The Town is requesting separate sealed bids for roadway line striping of various roads around Town. The scope of work includes a combination of line striping of the centerline and edgeline for a combined total of 517,150 linear feet. Work to be performed in accordance with the technical specifications provided in the Appendix, and the Town of Colchester Department of Public Works Specifications and Standards, effective date of November 12, 2019. All work for this project must be completed by Friday, June 21, 2024.
Questions related to the bid package are due to Lea Sanguinetti in writing by Monday, February 12, 2024. Bids will be received by Randy Alemy, Senior Operations Manager at the Town of Colchester, 781 Blakely Road, Colchester, VT 05446 until 2:00 p.m. on Friday, February 23, 2024 and then at said office publicly opened and read aloud.
Each BID must be accompanied by a certified check payable to the OWNER for five percent (5%) of the total amount of the BID. A BID bond may be used in lieu of a certified check.
All bidders must notify Randy Alemy on their intent to bid so they can be placed on a Bidders List to receive any issued addenda or other pertinent information. Please notify the Town if email is not an acceptable method for receiving information and provide alternate means of contact. Please contact Randy Alemy at [email protected].
For the complete Bid & Contract Documents, please visit the Town website at: https://www.colchestervt.gov/bids.aspx
