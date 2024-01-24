BIDS: Town of Colchester SHORE ACRES STORMWATER 

Published January 24, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
The Town of Colchester is requesting separate sealed BIDS from pre-qualified contractors for the construction of the Shore Acres – Cedar Ridge Stormwater Project. The project consists of construction of a series of gravel wetland swales, gravel wetland basins and related drainage improvements along Shore Acres Drive (TH #48) to provide treatment of stormwater runoff from existing rooftops, roads, driveways and other impervious and non-impervious surfaces. Work to be performed under this contract includes construction of new stormwater treatment practices and drainage. Bids will be received by: Karen Adams, Technical Services Manager, Town of Colchester, 781 Blakely Road, Colchester, VT 05446 until 10:00am on Thursday, February 29th, 2024, and then at said office publicly opened and read aloud. A mandatory pre-bid conference for prospective bidders will be held at the Town of Colchester Municipal Offices – Public Works Dept. on Friday, February 9th, 2024 at 10:00am, followed by a site visit to the project location. Please contact Karen Adams ([email protected]) if you plan to attend. The full bid posting for this project can be found here https://www.colchestervt.gov/bids.aspx?bidID=129
find, follow, fan us: