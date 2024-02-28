Burlington Development Review Board Tuesday, March 19, 2024, 5:00 PM 

Published February 28, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE
Hybrid & In Person (at 645 Pine Street) Meeting Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83225696227pwd=SGQ0bTdnS000Wkc3c2J4WWw1dzMxUT09Town of Richmond Development Review Board Agenda March 13th , 2024, at 7:00 PM
Webinar ID: 832 2569 6227
Passcode: 969186
Telephone: US +1 929 205 6099 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 312 626 6799 or +1 669 900 6833 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 346 248 7799
1. ZP-24-50; 75 Briggs Street (E-LM, Ward 5) Meraki Realty Holdings, LLC / Andrea Charest
Reapplication of proposed construction of new health club, climbing, and community center including related site improvements.
Plans may be viewed upon request by contacting the Department of Permitting & Inspections between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Participation in the DRB proceeding is a prerequisite to the right to take any subsequent appeal. Please note that ANYTHING submitted to the Zoning office is considered public and cannot be kept confidential. This may not be the final order in which items will be heard. Please view final Agenda, at www.burlingtonvt.gov/dpi/drb/agendas or the office notice board, one week before the hearing for the order in which items will be heard.
The City of Burlington will not tolerate unlawful harassment or discrimination on the basis of political or religious affiliation, race, color, national origin, place of birth, ancestry, age, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, marital status, veteran status, disability, HIV positive status, crime victim status or genetic information. The City is also committed to providing proper access to services, facilities, and employment opportunities. For accessibility information or alternative formats, please contact Human Resources Department at (802) 540-2505
Location: 3rd floor meeting room Richmond Town Offices, 203 bridge street Richmond VT, 05477
Join Zoom Meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89057870483
Meeting ID: 890 5787 0483
Call-in: +1 929 205 6099 US (New York)
Application materials may be viewed at http://www.richmondvt.gov/boards-minutes/developmentreview-board/ before the meeting. Please call Tyler Machia, Zoning Administrator, at 802-434-2430 or email [email protected] with any questions.
Public Hearing
SP2024-01 Summit Distributing, LLC Parcel ID#WM1436
Project Location: 1436 West Main Street
Project Description: The Applicants, Summitt Distributing, are seeking to amend their approved site plan for the remodeled Mobil station. The applicants need to add additional landscaping to their previously approved site plan in order to comply with ACT 250 requirements.
