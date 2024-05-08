Burlington Planning Commission Public Hearing Notice 

Published May 8, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
Burlington Comprehensive Development Ordinance Amendment
ZA-24-03: Emergency Shelters
Pursuant to 24 V.S.A. §4441 and §4444, notice is hereby given of a public hearing by the Burlington Planning Commission to hear comments on the following proposed amendments to the City of Burlington's Comprehensive Development Ordinance (CDO). The public hearing will take place during the Planning Commission meeting on Tuesday, May 28th, 2024, with the hearing starting at Time Certain 6:45pm. You may access the hearing/meeting as follows:
The meeting will be held in the Sharon Bushor Conference Room at City Hall (149 Church Street)
To join virtually from a Computer, please click this URL to join, and enter the Webinar ID if prompted:
Link: https://zoom.us/j/97941883790?pwd=bGZBNzNyV1liL3p5NkhIL2dqUFIzdz09
Webinar ID: 979 4188 3790
Passcode (if needed): 658929
To join virtually by phone, dial this number and enter the Webinar ID when prompted:
Number: +1 312 626 6799 Webinar ID: 979 4188 3790
Pursuant to the requirements of 24 V.S.A. §4444(b):
Statement of purpose:
The purpose of the proposed amendments are as follows:
• ZA-24-03: The proposed amendment brings emergency shelter standards in the CDO into compliance with the current statutory standards.
Geographic areas affected:
This amendment applies to the following areas of the city:
• ZA-24-03: All current zoning districts within the city that permit emergency shelters, either as-of-right or conditionally (RL/W, RM/W, RH, NMU, NAC, NAC-CR, NAC-RC).
List of section headings affected:
The proposed amendments modify the following sections of the Burlington Comprehensive Development Ordinance:
ZA-24-03: Modifies Sec. 5.4.13 and Se. 13.1.24.3.1; and amends Appendix A- Use Table.
The full text of the Burlington Comprehensive Development Ordinance is available online at www.burlingtonvt.gov/DPI/CDO. The proposed amendment can be reviewed in hard copy posted on the first floor of City Hall, 149 Church Street, Burlington or online at https://www.burlingtonvt.gov/DPI/CDO/Amendments
