Burlington Planning Commission Public Hearing Notice Burlington Comprehensive Development Ordinance Amendment ZA-24-04: Neighborhood Code Part 2a 

Published July 31, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
Pursuant to 24 V.S.A. §4441 and §4444, notice is hereby given of a public hearing by the Burlington Planning Commission to hear comments on the following proposed amendments to the City of Burlington's Comprehensive Development Ordinance (CDO). The public hearing will take place during the Planning Commission meeting on Tuesday, August 27th, 2024, with the hearing starting at Time Certain 6:45pm. You may access the hearing/meeting as follows:
The meeting will be held in the Sharon Bushor Conference Room at City Hall (149 Church Street)
To join virtually from a Computer, please click this URL to join, and enter the Webinar ID if prompted:
Link: https://zoom.us/j/97941883790?pwd=bGZBNzNyV1liL3p5NkhIL2dqUFIzdz09
Webinar ID: 979 4188 3790
Passcode (if needed): 658929
To join virtually by phone, dial this number and enter the Webinar ID when prompted:
Number: +1 646 931 3860 Webinar ID: 979 4188 3790
Pursuant to the requirements of 24 V.S.A. §4444(b):
Statement of purpose:
The purpose of the proposed amendments are as follows:
• ZA-24-04: This amendment augments Neighborhood Code Part 1 by making technical corrections to various standards for Residential Districts, clarifies the relationship between secondary buildings allowed in the residential standards and citywide provisions for secondary structures, streamlines ordinance sections related to Design Review applicability, and addresses standards for Planned Unit Developments and residential development bonuses.
Geographic areas affected:
This amendment applies to the following areas of the city:
• ZA-24-04: All current residential zoning districts within the city with additional changes to amend the 250 Starr Farm Road parcel.
List of section headings affected:
The proposed amendments modify the following sections of the Burlington Comprehensive Development Ordinance:
• ZA-24-04: Amends Sec. 3.3.3(a) Impact Fee Exceptions and Waivers; Sec. 3.4.2(b) Design Review Applicability; moves Map 4.5.1-1 Design Review Overlay District to Sec. 3.4.2(b) as amended and renumbered Map 3.4.2; amends Sec. 4.3.1(e) Residential Districts established; modifies Map 4.3.1-1 Base Zoning Districts; amends the Residential Corridor District purpose statement in Sec. 4.4.5 (a) 5; modifies Map 4.4.5-1 Residential Zoning Districts; updates Tables 4.4.5-1 and Tables 4.4.5-2; amends Sec. 4.4.5 (d) 1. B. Residential Development Bonuses; creates Sec 4.4.5-2 (d) 2. D. Exceptions to Maximum Building Footprint Limit; creates Section 4.4.5 (d) 4. D. Additional Unit; deletes Sec. 4.5.1 Design Review Overlay District and reserves section; deletes Sec. 5.4.5 Accessory Dwelling Units; amends Table 7.2.1-B Sign Types Permitted by Form/Zoning District in 7.2.1 Sign Types; amends Table 11.1.3-1 Planned Unit Development Project Size Standards and creates Table 11.1.3-2 Planned Unit Development Standards; and amends Article 13 – Definitions.
The full text of the Burlington Comprehensive Development Ordinance is available online at www.burlingtonvt.gov/DPI/CDO. The proposed amendment can be reviewed in hard copy posted on the first floor of City Hall, 149 Church Street, Burlington or online at https://www.burlingtonvt.gov/DPI/CDO/Amendments
