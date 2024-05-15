Burlington School District, Burlington Vt Contractor Pre-Qualification Request Burlington Tech Center Aviation Program Hangar Renovation Project 

Published May 15, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
The Burlington School Board invites interested Contractors to submit a Letter of Interest and Pre-Qualifications for School Board determination of eligible prospective project bidders. The Board of School Commissioners has established pre-qualification criteria which a contractor must meet. The criteria and the full Request for Qualifications document are available upon request.
All firms submitting a request for pre-qualification determination will be notified, in writing, 30 days or more prior to the proposed bid opening. The Board of School Commissioners reserves the right to reject any and all submitted Pre-Qualifications, to re-advertise, and to waive any and/or all informalities.
Project Description: Rehabilitation of the existing South Hangar at 200 DaVinici Drive, So. Burlington, to convert the existing hangar building into an Aviation Technical Center for the Burlington School District. Reuse existing building shell and utility services and fully reconstruct the building interior to house the Burlington School District's Aviation Tech program. Constructed in 1984, the existing hangar building is approximately 33,000 square feet consisting of open hangar space, offices, and an elevated storage mezzanine. The two-story office/mezzanine space occupies approximately 4,400 square feet and is located along the east side of the building. The building is constructed of cast-in-place concrete foundations with a Pre-Engineered Metal Building (PEMB) superstructure. The mezzanine area is constructed of structural steel girders and joists with a three-inch total thickness concrete slab-on-deck floor.
The building has most recently been used for aircraft storage and maintenance. As a part of this project, the building is proposed to be renovated into spaces designed for high school and adult technical education.
The project start date is September 2024, to be completed by August 2025.
This project is being funded by federal Congressional Grant funds which will require contractors to follow federal grant requirements.
Pre-qualification statement & submission information:
Burlington School District Board requests General Contractors submit Letters of Interest and pre-qualification statements in electronic format no later than June 7, 2024 at 3:30 to PCI - Capital Project Consulting. Contact Marty Spaulding at [email protected] to obtain the full RFQ and pre-qualification criteria.
