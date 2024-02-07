Burlington, VT Warning & Notice 2024 Annual City Meeting 

Published February 7, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
The legal voters of the City of Burlington, Vermont are hereby warned and notified to come and vote at the Annual City Meeting on
Tuesday, the 5th day of March, 2024
between 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. in their respective wards, at the voting places herein after named and designated as polling places:
Ward One/East District: Mater Christi School, 50 Mansfield Ave.
Ward Two/Central District: Integrated Arts Academy, 6 Archibald St.
Ward Three/Central District: Sustainability Academy, 123 North St.
Ward Four/North District: Saint Mark's Youth Center, 1271 North Ave.
Ward Five/South District: Burlington Electric Department, 585 Pine St.
Ward Six/South District: Edmunds Middle School, 275 Main St.
Ward Seven/North District: Robert Miller Community & Rec. Center, 130 Gosse Ct.
Ward Eight/East District: Fletcher Free Library, 235 College St.
The polls open at 7:00 a.m. and close at 7:00 p.m. for the purpose of electing certain city officers as follows:
MAYOR – Three-year term beginning April 1, 2024
WARD ONE/EAST DISTRICT – one Ward One City Councilor for two-year term; one Ward One School Commissioner for two-year term; one Ward One Inspector of Election for three-year term; all terms beginning April 1, 2024
WARD TWO/CENTRAL DISTRICT – one Ward Two City Councilor for two-year term; one Ward Two School Commissioner for two-year term; one Ward Two Inspector of Election for three-year term; one Ward Two Inspector of Election for two-year-term; all terms beginning April 1, 2024
WARD THREE/CENTRAL DISTRICT – one Ward Three City Councilor for two-year term; one Ward Three School Commissioner for two-year term; one Ward Three Ward Clerk for one-year term; one Ward Three Inspector of Election for three-year term; one Ward Three Inspector of Election for one-year-term; all terms beginning April 1, 2024
WARD FOUR/NORTH DISTRICT – one Ward Four City Councilor for two-year term; one Ward Four School Commissioner for two-year term; one Ward Four Inspector of Election for three-year term; one Ward Four Inspector of Election for one-year term; all terms beginning April 1, 2024
WARD FIVE/SOUTH DISTRICT – one Ward Five City Councilor for two-year term; one Ward Five School Commissioner for two-year term; one Ward Five Inspector of Election for three-year term; all terms beginning April 1, 2024
WARD SIX/SOUTH DISTRICT – one Ward Six City Councilor for two-year term; one Ward Six School Commissioner for two-year term; one Ward Six Inspector of Election for three-year term; all terms beginning April 1, 2024
WARD SEVEN/NORTH DISTRICT – one Ward Seven City Councilor for two-year term; one Ward Seven School Commissioner for two-year term; one Ward Seven Inspector of Election for three-year term; all terms beginning April 1, 2024
WARD EIGHT/EAST DISTRICT – one Ward Eight City Councilor for two-year term; one Ward Eight School Commissioner for two-year term; one Ward Eight Ward Clerk for one-year term; one Ward Eight Inspector of Election for three-year term; one Ward Eight Inspector of Election for two-year term; one Ward Eight Inspector of Election for one-year term; all terms beginning April 1, 2024
The legal voters shall also vote upon two special articles being placed on the ballot by request of the City Council by Resolutions duly adopted and approved and one special article being placed on the ballot by request of the Board of School Commissioners by action of the Commissioners duly approved, with all said special articles being as follows:
1. APPROVAL OF SCHOOL BUDGET FOR FISCAL YEAR 2025
"Shall the voters of the Burlington School District approve the school board to expend $119,604,584, which is the amount the school board has deemed necessary for the support of the school system for the ensuing fiscal year?"
2. INCREASE IN PUBLIC SAFETY TAX RATE FOR FIRE AND POLICE PURPOSES
"Pursuant to Section 102a of the City Charter, shall the police and fire tax rate be increased by three cents ($0.03) for public safety purposes, so that the police and fire tax rate (one component of the overall city tax rate) for FY25 is increased from $0.0785 to $0.1085, an approximate four percent (4%) increase from the FY24 overall city tax rate?"
3. CHARTER CHANGE RE: ELECTRIC DEPARTMENT
"Shall the Charter of the City of Burlington, Acts of 1949, No. 298, as amended, in Title III, Article 24, Bonding the City, Section 62(a), be further amended as follows:
(a) Except as otherwise provided, the credit of the city, except by temporary loans not exceeding
during any quarter of any fiscal year twenty-five (25) percent of the taxes assessed upon the entire grand list for such fiscal year, and except by emergency loans as hereinafter provided, shall not be pledged by the city council, or by any officer of said city, unless by vote of the legal voters of said city, at a meeting thereof duly called for that purpose; provided, however, that the chief administrative officer, when authorized and directed by resolution of the city council, may pledge the credit of the city by a temporary loan in anticipation of the receipt of revenue from the airport department, or the traffic division or the wastewater or water divisions of the public works department for their ordinary running expenses during times in any fiscal year when there are not sufficient funds on hand to the credit of the airport department or the above-mentioned divisions for the payment of such bills and accounts, or sufficient unappropriated funds in the city treasury from which such accounts may be paid pending the receipt of revenues of the division sufficient to pay such bills and accounts; and provided further, that the chief administrative officer, when authorized by the city council, may pledge the credit of the city by temporary borrowing in anticipation of the receipt of revenue from the electric department not to exceed **
five ** *ten* million dollars outstanding at any time to provide working capital and liquidity for the electric department *, with the electric department to repay such borrowing from available revenues*. Temporary notes issued hereunder in anticipation of the receipt of the revenue from the electric department shall mature within two years from the date of issue, and may be renewed or refunded by the issue of other notes maturing within a similar period whenever such action is deemed expedient. Except as above provided, all temporary loans, except loans for the payment of bills and accounts of the water division of the public works department and the electric department and except emergency loans, shall be paid by the chief administrative officer from and out of the receipts from the collection of the installment of property taxes or other taxes next falling due after the making of the loan, and all moneys received from such temporary loans, other than for the water division of the public works department and the electric department and other than from emergency loans, shall be used to pay the current and ordinary expenses of the city, pending the collection of taxes. All such temporary loans made to pay the accounts and bills of the water division of the public works department pending the receipt of revenue shall be paid during said fiscal year from the revenues received by that division. Temporary loans under this paragraph for the water division and electric departments shall be general obligations of the city notwithstanding that they are primarily payable from the revenues or receipts of the respective division and departments."
* Material underlined added
** Material struck out deleted
__________________________________
Miro Weinberger, Mayor
Dated this 31st day of January, 2024
find, follow, fan us: