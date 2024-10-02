 Burlington's Construction and Weatherization Workforce Training Program | General Notices | Seven Days | Vermont's Independent Voice

Please support our work!

Donate  Advertise
Newsletters | Tickets | Pet Memorials | Legal Notices | |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

October 02, 2024 Legal Notices » General Notices

Burlington's Construction and Weatherization Workforce Training Program 

Published October 2, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.

The City of Burlington seeks proposals for the construction and weatherization workforce training program under the RAISE grant. The Municipality seeks a Consultant with expertise in construction training including, but not limited to, basic foundations of construction, introductory weatherization, HVAC-R training, work zone safety, excavation, electrical safety, and heavy equipment training. The RFP is posted on the City of Burlington's RFP page and the Vermont Business Registry website. The due date is Friday, 10/4/2024 by 5:00pm. The contact for the project is Alex Bacheller, Workforce Development Manager at [email protected].

https://www.burlingtonvt.gov/RFP/burlingtons-construction-and-weatherization-workforce-training-program

https://www.vermontbusinessregistry.com/BidPreview.aspx?BidID=61616

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2024 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation