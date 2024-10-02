Burlington's Construction and Weatherization Workforce Training Program 

Published October 2, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
The City of Burlington seeks proposals for the construction and weatherization workforce training program under the RAISE grant. The Municipality seeks a Consultant with expertise in construction training including, but not limited to, basic foundations of construction, introductory weatherization, HVAC-R training, work zone safety, excavation, electrical safety, and heavy equipment training. The RFP is posted on the City of Burlington's RFP page and the Vermont Business Registry website. The due date is Friday, 10/4/2024 by 5:00pm. The contact for the project is Alex Bacheller, Workforce Development Manager at [email protected].
https://www.burlingtonvt.gov/RFP/burlingtons-construction-and-weatherization-workforce-training-program
https://www.vermontbusinessregistry.com/BidPreview.aspx?BidID=61616
