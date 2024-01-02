Chittenden Solid Waste District Notice Of Public Hearing 

A Public Hearing will be held at 6:00pm on November 15, 2023 at the Chittenden Solid Waste District Administration Office at 19 Gregory Drive in South Burlington, Vermont or via Zoom conference online.

Registration is available in advance of the hearing on our website. A hearing is scheduled for the purpose of reviewing the Preliminary FY25 Budget for the Chittenden Solid Waste District (CSWD).

Copies of the preliminary draft budget are available at the CSWD Administration Office.

January 24, 2024

REVENUES by Program:

Administrative $ 120,000

Biosolids $ 1,405,000

Closed Landfill $ 62,000

Compliance $ 14,000

Drop Off Centers & Special Waste $ 3,546,365

Hazardous Waste & Paint $ 360,970

Materials Recycling Facility $ 5,691,840

Organics Recycling Facility $ 1,191,501

Solid Waste Management Fees $ 3,385,728

TOTAL REVENUES $ 15,777,404

OPERATING Expenditures:

Administration $ 2,209,112

Biosolids $ 1,358,000

Closed Landfill $ 206,803

Community Support $ 106,400

Compliance $ 141,790

Drop Off Center & Special Waste $ 3,504,512

Hazardous Waste & Paint $ 1,200,118

Marketing $ 516,198

Materials Recycling Facility $ 4,134,957

Operating Administration $ 441,894

Organics Recycling Facility $ 1,392,602

Outreach $ 449,997

Property Management $ 29,084

TOTAL OPERATING EXPENDITURES $ 15,691,466

Internal Subsidies/Transfers $ 239,803

Net Revenue in Excess of Expenditures & Subsidies/Transfers $ 325,741