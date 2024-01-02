Chittenden Solid Waste District Notice Of Public Hearing 

Published January 2, 2024 at 10:29 a.m.
A Public Hearing will be held at 6:00pm on November 15, 2023 at the Chittenden Solid Waste District Administration Office at 19 Gregory Drive in South Burlington, Vermont or via Zoom conference online.
Registration is available in advance of the hearing on our website. A hearing is scheduled for the purpose of reviewing the Preliminary FY25 Budget for the Chittenden Solid Waste District (CSWD).
Copies of the preliminary draft budget are available at the CSWD Administration Office.
REVENUES by Program:
Administrative $ 120,000
Biosolids $ 1,405,000
Closed Landfill $ 62,000
Compliance $ 14,000
Drop Off Centers & Special Waste $ 3,546,365
Hazardous Waste & Paint $ 360,970
Materials Recycling Facility $ 5,691,840
Organics Recycling Facility $ 1,191,501
Solid Waste Management Fees $ 3,385,728
TOTAL REVENUES $ 15,777,404
OPERATING Expenditures:
Administration $ 2,209,112
Biosolids $ 1,358,000
Closed Landfill $ 206,803
Community Support $ 106,400
Compliance $ 141,790
Drop Off Center & Special Waste $ 3,504,512
Hazardous Waste & Paint $ 1,200,118
Marketing $ 516,198
Materials Recycling Facility $ 4,134,957
Operating Administration $ 441,894
Organics Recycling Facility $ 1,392,602
Outreach $ 449,997
Property Management $ 29,084
TOTAL OPERATING EXPENDITURES $ 15,691,466
Internal
Subsidies/Transfers
$ 239,803
Net Revenue in Excess of Expenditures & Subsidies/Transfers $ 325,741
