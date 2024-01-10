Chittenden Solid Waste DistrictNotice Of Public Hearing 

Published January 10, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
A Public Hearing will be held at 6:00pm
on January 24, 2024 at the
Chittenden Solid Waste District
Administration Office at 19 Gregory
Drive in South Burlington, Vermont or
via Zoom conference online.
Registration is available in advance of
the hearing on our website. A hearing is
scheduled for the purpose of reviewing
the Preliminary FY25 Budget for the
Chittenden Solid Waste District (CSWD).
Copies of the preliminary draft budget
are available at the CSWD
Administration Office.
REVENUES by Program:
Administrative $ 120,000
Biosolids $ 1,405,000
Closed Landfill $ 62,000
Compliance $ 14,000
Drop Off Centers & Special Waste $ 3,546,365
Hazardous Waste & Paint $ 360,970
Materials Recycling Facility $ 5,691,840
Organics Recycling Facility $ 1,191,501
Solid Waste Management Fees
$ 3,385,728
TOTAL REVENUES $ 15,777,404
OPERATING
Expenditures:
Administration $ 2,209,112
Biosolids $ 1,358,000
Closed Landfill $ 206,803
Community Support $ 106,400
Compliance $ 141,790
Drop Off Center & Special Waste $ 3,504,512
Hazardous Waste & Paint $ 1,200,118
Marketing $ 516,198
Materials Recycling Facility $ 4,134,957
Operating Administration $ 441,894
Organics Recycling Facility $ 1,392,602
Outreach $ 449,997
Property Management $ 29,084
TOTAL OPERATING
EXPENDITURES $ 15,691,466
Internal Subsidies/Transfers $ 239,803
Net Revenue in Excess
of Expenditures & Subsidies/Transfers $ 325,741
