January 10, 2024 Legal Notices » General Notices

Chittenden Solid Waste DistrictNotice Of Public Hearing 

Published January 10, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.

A Public Hearing will be held at 6:00pm

on January 24, 2024 at the

Chittenden Solid Waste District

Administration Office at 19 Gregory

Drive in South Burlington, Vermont or

via Zoom conference online.

Registration is available in advance of

the hearing on our website. A hearing is

scheduled for the purpose of reviewing

the Preliminary FY25 Budget for the

Chittenden Solid Waste District (CSWD).

Copies of the preliminary draft budget

are available at the CSWD

Administration Office.

REVENUES by Program:

Administrative $ 120,000

Biosolids $ 1,405,000

Closed Landfill $ 62,000

Compliance $ 14,000

Drop Off Centers & Special Waste $ 3,546,365

Hazardous Waste & Paint $ 360,970

Materials Recycling Facility $ 5,691,840

Organics Recycling Facility $ 1,191,501

Solid Waste Management Fees

$ 3,385,728

TOTAL REVENUES $ 15,777,404

OPERATING

Expenditures:

Administration $ 2,209,112

Biosolids $ 1,358,000

Closed Landfill $ 206,803

Community Support $ 106,400

Compliance $ 141,790

Drop Off Center & Special Waste $ 3,504,512

Hazardous Waste & Paint $ 1,200,118

Marketing $ 516,198

Materials Recycling Facility $ 4,134,957

Operating Administration $ 441,894

Organics Recycling Facility $ 1,392,602

Outreach $ 449,997

Property Management $ 29,084

TOTAL OPERATING

EXPENDITURES $ 15,691,466

Internal Subsidies/Transfers $ 239,803

Net Revenue in Excess

of Expenditures & Subsidies/Transfers $ 325,741

