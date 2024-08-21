Published August 21, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.
A Regulation in Relation to Certain Updates to Appendix E of the Burlington Code of Ordinances Regarding Taxi Fares on Rides Originating from the Patrick Leahy Burlington International Airport
ORDINANCE 7.10.
Sponsor: Ordinance Committee
Public Hearing Dates:
First reading: July 15, 2024
Referred to: Ordinance Committee
Rules suspended and placed in all stages of passage:
Second reading: 08/12/24 Action: adopted as amended
Date: 08/12/24
Signed by Mayor: 08/13/24
Published: 08/21/24
Effective: 09/11/24
In the Year Two Thousand Twenty-Four
It is hereby Ordained by the City Council of the City of Burlington as follows:
That Appendix E, Burlington International Airport Rules and Regulations, of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Burlington be and hereby is amended by amending Chapter 1, Ground Transportation, thereof to read as follows:
Articles I-III. As written.
Article IV. Operations
Sub article 1. General Operations. As written.
Sub article 2. Taxicab and Limousine Operations
Sections 4.13-4.16 As written.
Section 4.17 Meter Use Required.
(a) Notwithstanding any provision of Chapter 30 of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Burlington, all persons operating taxicabs, limousines, or vehicles for hire, as that term is defined in Burlington City Ordinance Chapter 30-1, shall be required to utilize a taximeter to calculate all fares originating from the Airport queue line for rides expected to be fifty (50) miles or less in duration. Such persons are required to charge no more than the rates established and published by the Vehicle for Hire Licensing Board.
(b) This requirement shall not apply to rides that have been pre-arranged by phone, online reservation, or any method by which both the ride and the rate have been pre-arranged and pre-agreed by both the driver and passenger(s) prior to the driver entering the queue line.
Sub-Article 3. Buses
4.1
78 Registration and operation generally. As written.
4.1
89 Filing schedules and rates of fare. As written.
4.
1920 Loading and discharging of passengers. As written.
Sub article 4. Courtesy Carriers and Contract Carriers
4.2
01 Registration and operation generally. As written.
4.2
12 Equipment, inspection and maintenance. As written.
4.2
23 Loading and discharging of passengers. As written.
Articles V-VIII. As written.
*Material underlined added.
**Material struck through deleted.
Ordinance Committee/HM/Ordinances 2024/ Certain Updates to Appendix E of the Burlington Code of Ordinances Regarding Taxi Fares on Rides Originating from the Patrick Leahy Burlington International Airport
August 12, 2024
find, follow, fan us: